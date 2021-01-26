ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A person is dead after a shooting in the city Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lehigh County coroner.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 200 block of North Jordan St. at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Captain James Keiser.
A witness says she helped perform CPR on a man who had been shot in the neck before he was rushed to the hospital.
"Well I was in my house and I heard the first shot, it sounded like a firecracker," the witness said.
"I came and tried to help proceed doing CPR until the officers came," she said.
Captain Keiser said more information on the incident will be released Tuesday night.