ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A person was hit and killed near Lehigh Street Tuesday morning.

According to the Allentown Police Department, it happened around 8:45 a.m. at 31st Street and Lehigh Street and officers say the roads have reopened after a lengthy closure.

The coroner later confirmed a person was killed.

No other details have been released.

69 News will update the story as soon as the person's identity is released.