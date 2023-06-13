ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The coroner and an official from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office were called after a shooting at a park Tuesday evening.

The shooting was reported at the West Catasauqua Playground at the 2300 block of Pine Street in Whitehall Township shortly before 7 p.m., according to county dispatchers.

Victims were taken to the hospital, according to a Twitter post from township police. No word yet on how many other people were injured.

WPD on scene of a shooting at the West Catasauqua Park, 2301 Pine St. Victims have been taken to the hospital. Investigation is just starting, information released only on Twitter for now. pic.twitter.com/jjkdk0ZCX3 — Whitehall_Township_Police (@Whitehall_PD) June 13, 2023

Multiple people say they heard six to eight gunshots.

Police say the investigation is just starting.

