ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The coroner and an official from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office were called after a shooting at a park Tuesday evening.

The shooting was reported at the West Catasauqua Playground at the 2300 block of Pine Street in Whitehall Township shortly before 7 p.m., according to county dispatchers.

Victims were taken to the hospital, according to a Twitter post from township police. No word yet on how many other people were injured.

Multiple people say they heard six to eight gunshots.

Police say the investigation is just starting.

