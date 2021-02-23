Bethlehem Twp. shooting

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has been called after a shooting in Bethlehem Township Tuesday afternoon.

Bethlehem Township police said the shooting in the 3100 block of Clifton Avenue happened just after 2:30 pm on Tuesday. 

One person was shot, and a suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Township police said there is no danger to anyone residing in the area.  The entrance into the development is blocked to allow emergency personnel to work and for the processing of the scene, police said.

69 News has reached out to the Northampton County district attorney for more information on the incident.

Tags

