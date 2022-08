LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- The coroner has been called to a crash in Northampton County.

The crash is on Route 248 is closed between Sycamore and Locust Drives in Lehigh Township.

The view from overhead shows at least two vehicles involved, including a pickup truck on its side.

It is causing traffic tie-ups near Cherryville.

No word yet if anyone else is hurt, or what caused the wreck.