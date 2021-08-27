Police cruiser lights

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The coroner has been called to a crash in Lehigh County.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Friday at Mauch Chunk and Overlook roads in South Whitehall Township, near the on-ramp for Route 22.

We're told three vehicles were involved, including a motorcycle.

No other information has been released.

The crash is causing traffic delays in the area.

