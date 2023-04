EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - The coroner has been called after a crash in East Allen Township, Northampton County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened between Portland Drive and Route 329 (Nor Bath Boulevard), according to county dispatchers.

Route 329 and Route 248 are closed at Airport Road due to the crash between a motorcycle and a truck, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

No word on what may have led to the crash.