U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County.

The county coroner's office was at the scene just before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes, just past the exit for Route 309/Quakertown

A heavily-damaged vehicle ended up on its roof on the grass next to the highway, near the overpass.

Police said only one vehicle was involved in the wreck, but it's not yet clear what led to the crash.

It's not known if anyone else was hurt.

One lane was getting by, but traffic was backed up in the area. Police said drivers should expect extended delays.