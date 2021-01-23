MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa - The Berks County coroner's office has been called to the quarry in Muhlenberg Twp. after a nearly 24-hour search for the suspect's body.
According to officials, the victim has been found dead.
Water recovery crews from Berks and beyond have been searching the depths for a 20-year-old man who police say was involved in a shoplifting attempt incident at the nearby Target on Friday.
Police say he fled the store and made his way into the quarry before he ended up in the water.
"No one's supposed to be back there without authorization. It is fenced in,” said Chief William Heim, with Muhlenberg Township Police ”There is barbed wire. There's signs posted all over so anybody in the general public that would go there would know that they aren't supposed to go there.
One of the challenges for divers searching a quarry is the varying depths they encounter while underneath the water's surface.
"You got the steep slopes coming down off the quarry and coming down off the slope and then you're on the bottom,” Boyer said.
Due to darkness and cold temps, the search resumed around 8:00 a.m. Saturday.
The victim has not yet been identified.