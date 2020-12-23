Fire in Allentown

Fire in the 2700 block of Tilghman Street.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The coroner was called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Allentown late Wednesday night. 

The fire broke out in the 2700 block of Tilghman Street at a home where a business, West End Chiropractic, is located.

Allentown Fire Department Chief Jim Wehr said his crews were dispatched around 9:50 p.m. 

Wehr said the fire was initially contained to the rear of the building. Crews struck a second alarm as the fire got into the roof, and they had to do overhaul to get it under control.

Neighbors said someone was still inside, and firefighters found a man on the second floor.  

"Unfortunately, there was one fatality," Wehr said.

69 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

