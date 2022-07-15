UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly early-morning shooting in a Lehigh County parking lot.
Upper Macungie police were called shortly before 4 a.m. Friday to the scene outside of Lineage Logistics, a cold storage facility in the industrial park near Route 222 and Route 100.
The county coroner's office was also called.
A Jeep in the parking lot was riddled with bullet holes near the driver's side window. Investigators blocked off the area with police tape.
Authorities have not yet commented on what happened or if anyone is in custody.
