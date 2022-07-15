UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly early-morning shooting in a Lehigh County parking lot.

Upper Macungie police were called shortly before 4 a.m. Friday to the scene outside of Lineage Logistics, a cold storage facility in the industrial park near Route 222 and Route 100.

The county coroner's office was also called.

Upper Macungie Township Lineage Logistics shooting scene

A Jeep in the parking lot was riddled with bullet holes near the driver's side window. Investigators blocked off the area with police tape.

Authorities have not yet commented on what happened or if anyone is in custody.

69 News reporter Ali Reid is at the scene and has live updates every half hour on 69 News at Sunrise. Refresh this page for the latest on this developing story.

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.