ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Allentown.

Police say they saw the man assaulting someone in the area of 8th and Maple Streets around 8 p.m. Friday night.

They then chased after him.

Police say the man then pulled out a firearm and fired at them.

An officer returned fire, hitting the man.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and later died.

On Saturday afternoon, the coroner identified him as 20-year-old Xavier Arnold of Coplay. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The coroner said Arnold sustained gunshot injuries.

The investigation is ongoing an dis being conducted by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office