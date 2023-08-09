BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek identified the man killed in a crash in Bethlehem Township Tuesday.

David Capelles, 64, of Bethlehem Township, was involved in the crash on the 3600 block of North Hecktown Road, according to the coroner's office.

Capelles was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital Anderson Campus where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was ruled accidental, Lysek said.

Details about the crash remain unclear.

No word on whether anyone else was hurt.