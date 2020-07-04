Allentown police car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A man was shot to death at a local park Saturday afternoon.

The Lehigh County coroner's office identified the man as Jose Melendez, 27 of Allentown.  

At around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting inside of Trout Creek Park. The incident occurred in the area of 1221 South 8th Street. 

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim on the roadway suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

He was transported to St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem Campus.  

Melendez was pronounced dead at 3:16 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday, July 6 to determine the cause of death.

The manner of death has been ruled homicide.

The investigation is being conducted by the Allentown Police Department, Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Allentown Police Department or the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.