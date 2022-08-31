UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a crash on I-78 in Lehigh County Wednesday morning.

Gary J. Navitsky, 51, died in the crash on I-78 eastbound in Upper Saucon Township, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

Navitsky was driving a vehicle that veered off the roadway and hit a bridge support column, causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof, the coroner's office said.

The cause of death is multiple blunt force trauma due to the crash. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

In addition to the coroner’s office, Navitsky's death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, Fogelsville Barracks, with assistance from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.