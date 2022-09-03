HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police have confirmed the death of at least one person injured in a Friday night crash in Lehigh County.

Catherine A. Neelon, 55, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:56 p.m. Ms. Neelon was the driver of a motor vehicle involved in a head-on collision.

Her autopsy is scheduled for Monday, September 5, 2022.

The head-on collision happened on Airport Road South, just south of Catasaqua Road, at around 11:02 p.m.

Police have not confirmed how many people were involved in the accident, but at least two were taken to the hospital.

A photographer for 69 News says one of the people involved in the crash was arrested at the scene.

PSP Bethlehem is investigating.

Scroll down for comments if available

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.