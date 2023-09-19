NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are officially identifying the two victims of a double homicide in North Catasauqua.

The deceased victims have been identified as Rosalyn Siobal Glass, 39 and Rianna Lynn Glass, 16.

Officials continue to investigate the incident that left the woman and teen dead.

An obituary from Reichel Funeral Home identifies the victims as mother and daughter.

Police haven't given many details about what happened at the home in the 1100 block of Railroad Street.

The bodies of the victims were discovered on September 14 by family members, police say.

An initial search warrant has laid out some of the details of the investigation.

One of the victims was found at the top of the stairs, facedown covered in blood with cuts to the face and chest.

A police report says officials found the second victim in a nearby bedroom lying facedown with blood underneath her body.

Paperwork states that just after 7:30 a.m. police were requested to make contact with the people inside the home. At 11:30 a.m. they made it inside after a call was made for police response by family of the victims.

The Northampton County Coroner says the cause of death sharp force injuries.

Paperwork shows an interview with a family member indicates multiple cell phones were found in the kitchen.

On Sept. 8 a South Whitehall Township police report indicates an incident where someone identified only as J.B, physically abused the juvenile victim, and threatened her with a knife, according to the search warrant.

The obituary writes that a prayer service will be held on September 23 at 11 a.m. at the Reichel Funeral Home.

A press conference with the District Attorney is scheduled for Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and the WFMZ APP.