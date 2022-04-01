HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has released the names of the two juveniles killed in a house fire in Northampton County.
Rianna Baer, 15, and Abigail Kaufman, 10, died after the fire in Hellertown, the coroner's office said. An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the cause and manner of death.
A two-alarm fire was reported at just around 1 a.m. on Linden Ave, in Hellertown early on Friday morning. Officials say that two juveniles were trapped on the second floor as the fire started.
Heartbreaking update: 15-year-old Brianna Baer & 10-year-old Abigail Kaufman both died in a fire at their home in #Hellertown early this morning. Their grandmother just shared these photos of them with us. American Legion Post 397 is gathering donations for their parents @69News pic.twitter.com/ozCyjkzIqX— Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaWFMZ) April 1, 2022
According to reporters on the scene, when pulled out of the house, officials were performing CPR on one of the kids.
"There was one adult outside and was advising her kids were inside, they attempted to make entry, but the smoke and flames were too bad to get in. Firefighters arrived on scene a short time later and were able to get the two juveniles out," noted Cpl. John Donato, from the Hellertown Police Department.
Firefighters used ladders to get the children down from the second floor, officials say. They were immediately transported to St. Luke's Hospital and Lehigh Valley Hospital.
Unfortunately, the 10- and 15-year-old girls of the Kaufman family in Hellertown died due to their injuries in the fire. Both of the Kaufman parents made it out of the house, according to reports from Hellertown PD.
The news of the recent tragedy has been sending shockwaves throughout the community.
"I don't know how any family can get up tomorrow, get going and do anything. You never want to bury your own children. It's horrible," said Frank Doklan, a neighbor.
Neighbors say the community is shaken up. Just before noon on Friday, the Hellertown American Legion opened its doors for anyone that needs a place to gather.
In addition to this, in order to support the Kaufmans, a GoFundMe has been set up to help them cover any upcoming expenses.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, and investigators are attempting to uncover it's origin.