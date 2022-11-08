U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A New Jersey man and a Bethlehem man were the two killed in a violent dump truck crash on Interstate 78.

Donald Gercie, 63, of Alpha, was driving the dump truck when it hit the Adams Road overpass in Upper Macungie Township just before 10 a.m. Monday, said the Lehigh County coroner.

Gercie and his passenger, 40-year-old Joel Fantauzzi Ortiz, were killed after the truck broke apart and rolled several times on the highway, the coroner said.

Fantauzzi Ortiz was pronounced dead at 10:48 a.m., and Gercie was pronounced at 12:23 p.m.

Both died of multiple blunt force injuries, and their deaths were ruled accidents.

The truck had been pulling a skid steer on a trailer, said state police, who are investigating the crash.

Lane closures caused traffic backups for miles on Monday.