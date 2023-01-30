UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two young men from Berks County were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday.

Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the 4 p.m. crash on Hamilton Boulevard at Folk Road, said the Lehigh County coroner.

The Reading men were passengers in a car that was hit by a tractor-trailer, the coroner said.

Upper Macungie Township police say the car was trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard from Folk Road when it was hit.

Both men died of head injuries and their deaths were ruled accidents, the coroner said.

The accident is being investigated by the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and the county's Crash Reconstruction Task Force.