ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police have identified the man killed in a shooting in Allentown over the weekend.
Jorge Benzant-Martinez, 23, was pronounced dead by the deputy coroner shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of N. 4th Street. The coroner's office said the cause of death was gunshot wounds to the body. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.
The shooting took place in the area of North 4th and West Turner Streets a little after 2 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
"We just heard the door banging and we woke up surprised. They were asking us if it was our car and to confirm," said Karla Figueroa of Allentown.
That was hours into the investigation. Figueroa knew her car was parked near the scene but she didn't expect her car to contain a piece of evidence.
"The bullet was actually stuck in the mirror," she said.
So far, people aren't talking about what took place, according to Figueroa.
One person we spoke with says he heard what sounded like fireworks.
"We need more protection," said Edwin Quinones of Allentown.
Protection that could be delivered if whoever is responsible for the crime is caught by police. Those living in the area say at least they have some clues in the form of a bullet.
"It's evidence, they need it, so I was like, go ahead and do it," Figueroa said.
