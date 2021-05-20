BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has identified the three people found dead in a possible drug-related incident in Bethlehem.
Krissy Bonnell, 28; Amos Johnson, 47; and Kevin Neilley, 48, were found dead Wednesday in a room at the Comfort Suites hotel on West Third Street, the coroner said.
Authorities said they believe their deaths may be drug-related.
A sister of one of the people went to the hotel to check on his welfare, and that's when she discovered the three bodies, said the county district attorney.
The scene was initially treated like a hazmat incident, as investigators worked to figure out what happened, but authorities later said there was no danger to the public, and the hotel reopened later in the day.
DA Terry Houck said if their deaths were caused by drugs, investigators will be working to track down from where and from whom they got the drugs.