Deadly hazmat scene Bethlehem Comfort Suites 2
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has identified the three people found dead in a possible drug-related incident in Bethlehem.

Krissy Bonnell, 28; Amos Johnson, 47; and Kevin Neilley, 48, were found dead Wednesday in a room at the Comfort Suites hotel on West Third Street, the coroner said.

Authorities said they believe their deaths may be drug-related.

A sister of one of the people went to the hotel to check on his welfare, and that's when she discovered the three bodies, said the county district attorney.

The scene was initially treated like a hazmat incident, as investigators worked to figure out what happened, but authorities later said there was no danger to the public, and the hotel reopened later in the day.

DA Terry Houck said if their deaths were caused by drugs, investigators will be working to track down from where and from whom they got the drugs.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.