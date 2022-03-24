BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County Coroner has identified the three people killed in a crash in Bushkill Township early Thursday morning.
Alexis Robinson, 39, was driving the vehicle, while her husband, Darrell Robinson, 42, was in the front seat, the coroner said. Their 16-year-old daughter, Tahlia, was in the backseat. All three died in the crash on Route 33 North at mile marker 11.9 shortly before 1:30 a.m.
The cause of death for Alexis, Darrell, and Tahlia was multiple blunt force injuries. The manner of death was ruled an accident.
The family had lived in Blakeslee, in Monroe County.
State police have not yet released what led up to the crash. The accident closed Route 33 for hours Thursday morning.