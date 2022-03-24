Serious crash closes Route 33 in Bushkill Twp.
Zach DeWever | 69 News

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County Coroner has identified the three people killed in a crash in Bushkill Township early Thursday morning.

Alexis Robinson, 39, was driving the vehicle, while her husband, Darrell Robinson, 42, was in the front seat, the coroner said. Their 16-year-old daughter, Tahlia, was in the backseat. All three died in the crash on Route 33 North at mile marker 11.9 shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The cause of death for Alexis, Darrell, and Tahlia was multiple blunt force injuries. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The family had lived in Blakeslee, in Monroe County.

State police have not yet released what led up to the crash. The accident closed Route 33 for hours Thursday morning.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.