BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County Coroner's Office has identified the 84-year-old woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in Bethlehem Township Tuesday.

Irene Lewis, of Bethlehem Township, died as a result of injuries from the crash, the coroner's office said. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Freemansburg Avenue in the area of 13th Street, according to township police.

An SUV driven by an 89-year-old man with Lewis as a passenger was traveling eastbound on Freemansburg Avenue. Meanwhile, a car driven by a 20-year-old man was traveling westbound on the same street, police said.

Police said the car crossed into the oncoming eastbound lane and the two vehicles collided. The people in the vehicles were transported to St. Luke’s Anderson for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Sgt. LaPointe at 610-814-6481.