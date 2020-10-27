PennDOT camera I-78 Upper Saucon Township crash

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the adult and child killed in an early-morning crash on Interstate 78 Monday.

Jasmine Torres, 32, and Jarelis Torres, 4, both of Allentown, died after the crash that happened in the eastbound lanes, just past the Summit Lawn exit. Jasmine Torres was driving a vehicle when it hit a tractor-trailer, the coroner's office said. Jarelis Torres was a passenger in the vehicle.

The cause of death for both was multiple blunt force injuries due to the crash. The manner of death is ruled an accident.

The coroner's office and state police are investigating the incident.

