ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The juvenile who died after being shot in an Allentown home was an 11-year-old boy, authorities say.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office was called around 9 p.m. Tuesday to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest after the boy was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m., the coroner said Wednesday morning.

The boy had been rushed to the hospital after police found him with a gunshot wound in the 600 block of North Front Street around 7:30 p.m., officials say.

The coroner has not released the boy's name, citing respect for the family and the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy is set for Friday morning to determine his cause and manner of death.

Authorities have not commented on the circumstances of the shooting.