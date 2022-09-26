ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A William Allen High School student was shot and killed near a park in Allentown on Sunday afternoon.

Treshawn Tracy, 15, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds after the shooting around 2:50 p.m. in the area of Sixth and Tilghman streets, near Stevens Park, said the Lehigh County coroner on Monday.

His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody or they have any suspects.

The Allentown School District said Monday Tracy was a William Allen High School sophomore. The district says its crisis response team has been on-site at the high school since Monday morning to provide enhanced support.

"We encourage grieving staff, students, and families to please speak with a counselor or school psychologist. Students at other schools can also visit their school counselors if needed," the district said.

The district said it is working to schedule a community forum on school safety inviting families to come together and create safer learning and living environments. More information will be available in the coming days once a time and location are determined.

The shooting in broad daylight left many neighbors stunned, saying lots of families and young children live in the area.

"I'm just caught off guard because it's usually pretty quiet around here, you know the loudest thing you hear is kids screaming, not anything of a shooting," said Julio Cruz, who was walking home when he saw the police activity.

Allentown police, the coroner's office and the county district attorney's office are involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information should call police at 610-437-7721 or send tips through the Tip411 app.