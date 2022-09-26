ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A teenager was shot and killed near a park in Allentown on Sunday afternoon.

Treshawn Tracy, 15, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds after the shooting around 2:50 p.m. in the area of Sixth and Tilghman streets, near Stevens Park, said the Lehigh County coroner on Monday.

His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody or they have any suspects.

The shooting in broad daylight left many neighbors stunned, saying lots of families and young children live in the area.

"I'm just caught off guard because it's usually pretty quiet around here, you know the loudest thing you hear is kids screaming, not anything of a shooting," said Julio Cruz, who was walking home when he saw the police activity.

Allentown police, the coroner's office and the county district attorney's office are involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information should call police at 610-437-7721 or send tips through the Tip411 app.