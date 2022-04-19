I-78 crash scene Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A New York City man was killed in a violent crash on Interstate 78 in Allentown early Tuesday.

Emran Hossain, 23, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest about two hours after the crash near Lehigh Street, said the Lehigh County coroner.

Hossain, of Brooklyn, was driving when his vehicle left the roadway and went down an embankment around 1:30 a.m., the coroner said.

State police said witnesses told them the vehicle hit a side barrier before rolling off the highway and landing near train tracks below.

Hossain's death was ruled an accident.

A passenger was also taken to the hospital with injuries, though their condition is not known, police said.

