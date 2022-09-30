SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man killed after a small plane crashed in Salisbury Township Wednesday.

Keith Kozel, 49, of Easton, was killed after the plane crashed in the yard of a home in the 1400 block of Keystone Road in Salisbury Township, near the Little Lehigh Creek, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

The cause of death is multiple injuries due to aircraft mishap. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The county coroner had to use dental x-rays to confirm the man's identification.

The small plane was owned by a local flight training school, records show. The single-engine Piper PA-28 was registered to ProFlite Aero Services, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

ProFlite's office and flight simulator are in Palmer Township, Northampton County, just outside of Easton, according to the school's website. ProFlite leases space at Queen City Airport to fly from.

Aviation records show a plane taking off from Queen City airport in Allentown at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday, and only being in the air for three minutes.

A second person on board was pulled from the wreckage after yelling from the cockpit, witnesses said. That person was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known.

The plane narrowly missed homes, and caught fire shortly after crashing.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the crash.