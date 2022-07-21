WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash in Whitehall Township.
Justin Beers, 24, died when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the coroner's office said.
It happened in the 4000 block of S. Church Street, between Chestnut and Bridge streets.
The Whitehall man died at the scene. His death was ruled an accident.
The coroner's office, Whitehall police and the county district attorney's office are investigating.