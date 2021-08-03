ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office has identified the man killed in a shooting in an Allentown neighborhood Monday night.
Hansan Gordon, 27, of Bethlehem, died in the shooting at the 1900 block of East Fairmont Street, according to the coroner's office.
Gordon was pronounced dead around 9:50 p.m. at the scene.
The cause of death is gunshot wounds to the body, according to the coroner's office. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.
The Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, the District Attorney of Lehigh County, and the coroner's office are investigating.
A neighbor says she heard the gunshots and rushed out of her home to find Gordon lying in the street.
"If his mom is watching, I want her to know that he was not alone. I stayed there with him. As a mom, it totally breaks my heart," said Laura Vito, through tears.
She said she immediately called 911, and the dispatcher walked her through how to help Gordon, but it was too late.
"She just kept talking to him and then after a few seconds, he stopped breathing and he was gone," said another neighbor.
A nearby home's surveillance camera was activated by motion, and the video shows two people talking to each other on a dirt bike. They cut out of frame, and minutes later, the video picks up with commotion down the block.
"They were trying to get out of there fast, but the dirt bike wasn't starting. They had trouble starting it," said the neighbor, who didn't want to say their name.
Authorities have not commented on whether those people seen in the video are connected to the shooting.
Allentown police have not commented further on what happened, and the Lehigh County district attorney's office has not released information.