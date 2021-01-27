ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man killed by gunfire in Allentown on Tuesday.
Dwayne Carter, 28, died of gunshot wounds to the body, the coroner's office said. His death was ruled a homicide.
Carter was shot multiple times while in a vehicle, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. He was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, about a half hour after the shooting in the 200 block of North Jordan Street, officials said.
A neighbor told 69 News she helped perform CPR on the victim until emergency responders came.
Any one with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610- 437-7721.