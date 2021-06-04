WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office has identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 78 early Thursday morning.
Jovani Julio Diaz, 28, was hit by a tractor-trailer around 5 a.m. on I-78 westbound near the Route 863 exit, the coroner's office said Friday.
Authorities have not commented on his manner of death or why he may have been on the highway.
The accident shut down the westbound lanes of I-78 for nearly five hours, through the Thursday morning commute.
The truck driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators, officials said.
State police and the coroner's office are investigating.