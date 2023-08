EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead at a home Tuesday after a fire in Easton.

Al-Malik Hakam Walker, 42, was found dead in the home on the 900 block of Glendon Avenue, according to the coroner's office.

The cause of death was carbon monoxide toxicity and smoke inhalation, and the manner of death is pending the completion of the fire investigation, the coroner's office said.