ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities have released the name of the man shot dead in Allentown late Friday night.

Rahmil Gordon, 29, died in the emergency room at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest around 11:20 p.m., said the Lehigh County coroner on Monday.

Gordon, of Bethlehem, was rushed to the hospital after the shooting around 10:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Maple Street, officials said.

He died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.

Police laid out more than a dozen evidence markers as they investigated the scene into Saturday morning.

A group of anti-crime activists with Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley was also on scene Saturday, saying the area is filled with young kids and the issue of gun violence has to be addressed.

Investigators have not commented on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting, or if anyone else was hurt.