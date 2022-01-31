Allentown shooting scene
Rich Rolen, 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities have identified the man who was killed after a shooting in Allentown over the weekend.

Ronny Del Rosario, 24, died early Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The cause of death is gunshot wound to the body.

The manner of death is homicide.

The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of South 4th Street.

Police say patrol units found one person suffering from a gunshot wound and applied first aid.

Del Rosario was taken to an area trauma center where he died from his injuries.

A short time later a second gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721, or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.