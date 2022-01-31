ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities have identified the man who was killed after a shooting in Allentown over the weekend.
Ronny Del Rosario, 24, died early Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The cause of death is gunshot wound to the body.
The manner of death is homicide.
The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of South 4th Street.
Police say patrol units found one person suffering from a gunshot wound and applied first aid.
Del Rosario was taken to an area trauma center where he died from his injuries.
A short time later a second gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721, or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.