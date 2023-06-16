EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County Coroner has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run in Easton Thursday morning.

Saifeddin Alrefai, 77, was hit by a vehicle while crossing Larry Holmes Drive, according to Coroner Zachary Lysek.

He was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus.

The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner said. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

A Phillipsburg, New Jersey woman is being charged in the hit-and-run. Michelle Mackey, 61, is charged with accidents involving death or serious bodily injury, a felony, involuntary manslaughter, a misdemeanor, and careless driving, according to a news release from the Easton Police Department.

Anyone with further information or that witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer Justin Liguori at jliguori@easton-pa.gov or Sgt. Ryan Celia at rcelia@easton-pa.gov.