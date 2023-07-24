I-78 West fatal crash 1

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office is releasing the name of the man killed in a crash that closed all lanes of Interstate 78 West near the border between Upper Macungie and Weisenberg Townships on Sunday afternoon.

A media release says Evan Denison, 22 of Berryville, VA, was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. Sunday. The cause of death is multiple traumatic injuries due to motor vehicle collision. 

The release goes on to say that Denison was driving the vehicle that struck the back of a tractor-trailer. 

The crash happened at mile marker 47.5 in Lehigh County.

The death is also being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville. 

