SALISBURY TWP., Pa. -- We've learned the identity of the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Lehigh County.

The coroner's office says 63-year-old Edward Senick died around 8:30 p.m. on Seidersville Road in Salisbury Township.

Authorities say Senick lost control of the motorcycle he was riding, and was hit by another motor vehicle.

No word if anyone else was hurt, or if any charges have been filed.