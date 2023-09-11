EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has identified the manner of death and name of the man found dead in Easton over the weekend after a shots fired call.

The 36-year-old man from Newark, New Jersey, was identified as Cheyenne S. Pittman. The cause of death was due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the coroner's office said.

Easton Police said they were dispatched to the 1400 block of Lehigh Street for the report of a shooting around 2:22 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arriving on the scene, the deceased man was found near the intersection of 14th and Lehigh streets.