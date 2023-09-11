Easton police car

EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man found dead in Easton over the weekend after a shots fired call, as well as his manner of death.  

The 36-year-old man from Newark, New Jersey, was identified as Cheyenne S. Pittman. The cause of death was due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the coroner's office said.

Easton Police said they were dispatched to the 1400 block of Lehigh Street for the report of a shooting around 2:22 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arriving on the scene, the deceased man was found near the intersection of 14th and Lehigh streets. 

Scroll down for comments if available

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.