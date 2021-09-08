Allentown police scene at 6th and Allen streets
Jenny McCain | for 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office has identified the man fatally shot in Allentown Tuesday afternoon.

Travis T. Ponce Debach, 28, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest around 5 p.m., less than a half-hour after the shooting at N. Sixth and Allen streets, the coroner's office said.

Debach, of Allentown, died of gunshot wounds to the body, and his death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Allentown police and the Lehigh County district attorney's office are investigating. 

Allentown police have not said if anyone is in custody.

Tuesday's shooting happened just a few blocks down from where a person was shot on Sunday. That person survived.

Authorities have not said if the shootings could be connected.

