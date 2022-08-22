ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man who died in a weekend shooting in Allentown.

Jaleel Sthillaire, 28, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest shortly after the shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday, the coroner said Monday.

He died of multiple gunshots and his death was ruled a homicide.

He was one of two men shot in the area of South 15th and Union streets, authorities said.

The second victim is expected to survive.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made, but they are asking anyone with information to call them at 610-437-7721 or submit tips through the Tip411 app.