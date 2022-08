EASTON, Pa. – The Northampton County Coroner has identified the man whose body was recovered from the Lehigh River over the weekend.

56-year-old Wade Leathers, of Tennessee, was pulled from the river, County Coroner Zach Lysek said. The cause of death was drowning, and the manner was ruled accidental.

Lysek said he believes Leathers had been living in this area.

Rescue crews rushed to the area of Larry Holmes Drive in Easton around 9 p.m. Saturday.