ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities have identified the young man who died after being found with injuries in Allentown.

Josue Romero-Osorio, 19, of Allentown, was found around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Morris Street, said the Lehigh County coroner.

He appeared to have head and traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital, the coroner said.

Investigators had been trying to figure out who the man was, as he had no personal belongings on him.

The coroner's office said it received many phone calls and emails with tips, but a phone call received Tuesday evening led to the identification.

A friend of Romero-Osorio helped the coroner's office get in touch with the 19-year-old's family.

Though he has been identified, authorities are still investigating his cause and manner of death.

An autopsy was completed Tuesday, but further investigation is needed, authorities said.

Allentown police are also involved in the investigation. They have not released any information.