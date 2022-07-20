BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has identified a man whose body was found near a trail in Bethlehem over the weekend.
Emmanuel Jose Santiago, 38, of Bethlehem, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release by the coroner's office.
The coroner’s office was called to a wooded area along the South Bethlehem Greenway Sunday night following the discovery of Santiago's body.
The cause and manner of death are pending testing.
Investigators have said they do not believe foul play was involved in Santiago's death.
Authorities believe the body had been there for a while, and that the public is not in danger.
County detectives and the coroner were on scene in the area of East Third and Hayes street for several hours Sunday night.