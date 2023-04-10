L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has released the name of the 75-year-old man found dead in a retention pond on Sunday.

Phillip Zulauf, of Lower Mount Bethel Township, was the man whose body was pulled from the water on Sunday morning, the coroner said.

His cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

Zulauf's body was recovered near where his car and belongings were found on Depues Road on Friday, March 30. Crews had been searching the water in Lower Mount Bethel Township since then, saying that's the only place they thought he could be.

The property is owned by Talen Energy, which operates the nearby power plant. The pond is located near recreational trails.