ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the 20-year-old killed in a motorcycle crash in Allentown over the weekend.

Justin Vazquez-Sotomayor was pronounced dead Saturday at the hospital emergency room shortly after the 1:20 p.m. crash, the coroner said.

He died of multiple traumatic injuries suffered in the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.

Vazquez-Sotomayor's motorcycle and a car crashed at the intersection of Ott and Greenleaf streets.

The crash left the motorcycle mangled and the side-rear of the car heavily damaged.

Allentown police and the coroner's office are investigating, with assistance from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.