Allentown deadly motorcycle crash

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the 20-year-old killed in a motorcycle crash in Allentown over the weekend.

Justin Vazquez-Sotomayor was pronounced dead Saturday at the hospital emergency room shortly after the 1:20 p.m. crash, the coroner said.

He died of multiple traumatic injuries suffered in the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.

Vazquez-Sotomayor's motorcycle and a car crashed at the intersection of Ott and Greenleaf streets.

The crash left the motorcycle mangled and the side-rear of the car heavily damaged.

Allentown police and the coroner's office are investigating, with assistance from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Scroll down for comments if available

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.