BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has identified the man who died in a crash last week.
Timothy Mancini, 18, from Phillipsburg, New Jersey, died in the crash in Bethlehem Township. The cause of death was carbon monoxide toxicity, according to county coroner Zach Lysek. The manner of death was ruled an accident.
Mancini was driving a vehicle headed west early Friday morning on Freemansburg Avenue when the vehicle went off the road, rolled, hit a tree and caught fire, said township police Chief Dan Pancoast. It happened near the intersection with Farmersville Road.